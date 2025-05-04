BIP Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 840,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 939,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 326,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

