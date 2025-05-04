Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338,584 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $418,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $521,399,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,394,000 after buying an additional 708,432 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 767,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,749,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,201,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,564,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,059.17. This represents a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,911.80. The trade was a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $255.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.96 and a 1 year high of $273.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

