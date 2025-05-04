Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,634 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $164.73 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

