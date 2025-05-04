Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

