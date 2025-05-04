Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW) Trading 11.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 7,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Data Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

