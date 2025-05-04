Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.650–0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.4 million.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $25.11.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.26 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,580.72. This trade represents a 40.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.