Comerica Bank Has $8.19 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

