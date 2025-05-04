Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $8.62 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,858.24. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $227,997 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $75.88 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

