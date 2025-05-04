Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. HP accounts for about 0.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 2.2 %

HP stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.