Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $49,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DOV opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Co. has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

