BNP Paribas Sells 100 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BNP Paribas cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,280.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,061.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,973.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,464.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

