BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $300.53 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,168,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $300,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

