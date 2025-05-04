BNP Paribas Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BNP Paribas raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

