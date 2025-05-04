BNP Paribas Acquires 1,762 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BNP Paribas grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114,149 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $529.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.67 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.96.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.95.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $106,584.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,424.28. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This trade represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,313 shares of company stock worth $17,229,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

