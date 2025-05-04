6,160 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,313 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,143 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $529.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.67 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

