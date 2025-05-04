BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 4,841 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

