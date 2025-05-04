Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $928.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $916.68 and a 200-day moving average of $981.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

