Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,513,519 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,876,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,513,519 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 2.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.18% of Marvell Technology worth $2,084,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,938 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

