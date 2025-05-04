Bellevue Group AG Sells 14,344 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $471.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

