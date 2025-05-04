Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,757,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036,414 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Coupang were worth $126,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,274,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.