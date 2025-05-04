Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,427 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

