Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $3.53 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.0 %
BROS stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.