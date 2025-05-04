Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $3.53 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

