Algert Global LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

