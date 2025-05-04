Algert Global LLC Buys 72,491 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,491 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

