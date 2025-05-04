91,500 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.30.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

