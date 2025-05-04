Bayberry Capital Partners LP Sells 51,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 4.1% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.7 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.