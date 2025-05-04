20,686 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.1% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 27,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,822,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,690,000 after buying an additional 1,470,202 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $91.46 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna set a $136.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

