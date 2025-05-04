1,018 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,023,000 after buying an additional 79,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

