Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 282.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.11% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

