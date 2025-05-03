Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,103.06. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BKU opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

