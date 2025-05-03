Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 749 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 4.6 %

MMYT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

