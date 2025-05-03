Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,879,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,399,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 633,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,161,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,844,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $9.14 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.