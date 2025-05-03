Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Generac worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

