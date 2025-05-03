AlTi Global Inc. Purchases 342,846 Shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,846 shares during the period. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF comprises about 2.3% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 30.23% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $93,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000.

EIPX stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $369.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.49.

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

