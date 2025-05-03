Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of ALGM opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $33.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
