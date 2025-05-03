MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

UMH opened at $17.82 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

