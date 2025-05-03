Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.57.

TEAM opened at $208.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total transaction of $1,793,386.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,628,054.72. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $526,962.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,934 shares in the company, valued at $61,147,814.56. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,734 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,600 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after buying an additional 1,312,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

