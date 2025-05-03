Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $4,103,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $707.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $671.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

