Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,631,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

ACWI stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.