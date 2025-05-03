X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XFOR opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.13) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

