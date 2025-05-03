DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 193,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 306,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

