Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 167 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKMC. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after acquiring an additional 94,427 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $455,000.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKMC opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.05. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.07.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

