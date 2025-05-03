Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.48% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 205,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 32,453 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000.

Shares of MGOV opened at $20.07 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

