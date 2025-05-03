Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 152,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,612,000 after purchasing an additional 68,927 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 239,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 184,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the period.

GVI stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

