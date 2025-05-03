13,255 Shares in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUSA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DUSA opened at $43.17 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.