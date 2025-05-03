Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

