Upbound Group’s (UPBD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

UPBD opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $33,693.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,791.86. The trade was a 1.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

