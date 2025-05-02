Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 112,390 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $280.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $903.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.