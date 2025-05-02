Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,345,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $62,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

