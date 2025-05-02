Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$14.11 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.69 and a 1 year high of C$26.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Air Canada news, Director Vagn Sorensen bought 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry purchased 13,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.75 per share, with a total value of C$228,546.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,993 shares of company stock valued at $538,251. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

